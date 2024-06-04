Boner of the Day for June 4th, 2024

Boner Candidate #1: I COULDN’T HELP MYSELF. IT WAS LOVE AT FIRST SIGHT.
In Omaha, Nebraska, funeral home worker Ryan Smith was arrested for the suspicion of the act to carry out burglary. Smith was assigned to collect the body of a person who had recently passed away in their apartment. In the apartment, was a live size sex doll of a woman, as noted by sheriff’s deputies who were with Smith and the other funeral home worker. Smith came back to the apartment later that day alone with a body bag and said he, “wished to collect the ‘sex doll’ located inside the deceased tenant’s apartment for evidentiary purposes” on behalf of the sheriff’s office.
via The Smoking Gun
Boner Candidate #2: HOW MUCH RESPECT DO YOU REALLY HAVE FOR WOMEN PAT?
ESPN talk show host Pat McAfee is facing backlash after using expletive language describing WNBA player Caitlin Clark. “I would like the media people that continue to say, ‘This rookie class, this rookie class, this rookie class’. Nah, just call it for what it is – there’s one (expletive) for the Indiana team who is a superstar,” said McAfee. McAfee has since apologized. “I shouldn’t have used ‘white (expletive)’ as a descriptor of Caitlin Clark. No matter the context.. even if we’re talking about race being a reason for some of the stuff happening.. I have way too much respect for her and women to put that into the universe. My intentions when saying it were complimentary just like the entire segment but, a lot of folks are saying that it certainly wasn’t at all. That’s 100% on me and for that I apologize… I have sent an apology to Caitlin as well. Everything else I said… still alllllll facts,” said McAfee.
via USA Today
Boner Candidate #3: MR. SPOCK’S GREEN VULCAN BLOOD WAS BOILING THAT DAY.
A restaurant in Toronto called Manita is letting social media know that actor Zachary Quinto was allegedly rude to the staff and acted “like an entitled child.” The restaurant alleges Quinto was rude and yelled at staff, even making a host cry. “Mr. Quinto, take your bad vibes somewhere else, we have many lovely celebrities join us at Manita but you are NOT one of them,” said the social media post.
via Page Six