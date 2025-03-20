Boner Candidate #1: SHE REALLY IS THE PERFECT SPOKESPERSON FOR DONALD J. TRUMP

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt is being faced with mockery after Wednesday after slipping up during a press briefing. Leavitt stated that Trump is “committes to passing a big reconciliation package later this year.” Which happens to include “ending no tax on tips.” Even though this contraidicts Trump’s 2024 election campaign promise where he promised to mix taxes on tips. Even though he has yet to implement the policy. On Monday Leavitt has recived similar mockery after she acciddentally claimed the department of Justice will focus on “fighting law and order.” when she ment to say “fighting for law and order.”

Boner Candidate #2: IT DOESN’T MATTER IF IT’S TRUE, JUST SAY IT.

Karoline Leavitt on Wednesday has accused a federal judge of being a “Democrat activist” after he issued a temporarily blocking Trumos adiministration from deporting hundreds of Venezuelan migrants. Leavitt stated “It’s very, very clear that this is an activist judge, judge Boasberg is a Democrat activist, he was appointed by Barack Obama. His wife has donated more than $10,000 to Democrats. And he has consistently shown his disdain for this president and his policies and it’s unacceptable.” Even though Boasberg has voted in Trumps favor many times such has he ordered the release of 15,000 documents on former Secretary of State Hillary Cliton’s private email server when she was Trumps opponeent in 2016. Along with he dismissed a 2017 lawsuit aimed at forcing the IRS to release Trump’s tax returns, preventing his taxes from being public. Trump is not happy about this so he took it to social media to but out a rage post stating. “Radical left Lunatic of a Judge, a trouble maker and agitator, This judge, like many of the Crooked Judges’ I am forced to appear before, should be IMPEACHED!!!!”

Boner Candidate #3: IT WON’T BE LONG BEFOR THE WHITE HOUSE STARTS SELLING VEG-O-MATICS AND THE POCKET FISHERMAN

Tesla shares have been falling faster and faster. Howard Lutnick used a TV appearance to urge Americans to buy stock in Elon Musk’s car company. Lutnick stated “I think, if you want to learn something in this show tonight, buy Tesla, It’s unbelievable that this guy’s stock is this cheap. It’ll never be this cheap again.” The Tesla shares were down in stock 5% in the last five days, 35% in the last month and 42% so far this year. JP Morgan wrote in a research note last week “We struggle to think of anything analogous in the history of the automotive industry, in which a brand has lost so much value so quickly.” Like last week when Trump held a pubic showcase of Tesla’s cars at the White House. Dan Ives wrote in another research Wednesday night “Let’s call it like it is: Tesla is going through a crisis and there is ine person who can fix it…Musk, as someone who is a core bull and believer in the Tesla long term growth story…I loudly urge Musk and the Board to step up, stop being silent, and help resolve this crisis forming at Tesla.”

