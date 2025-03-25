Boner Candidate #1: IF DUE PROCESS ISN’T PRACTICAL THEN THIS ISN’T THE UNITED STATES

Monday during an episode of “Fox & Friends” Kilmeade had many opinoins to share that he is now reciving backlash for. Brian Kilmeade stated that undocumented immigrants “don’t deserve” due process before being removed or deported out of the country. While Kilmeade discussed Donald Trump’s hardline for immigration policies he also said “It’s not practial to think we can do due process, if we are going to give these guys a day in court and lawyer, we can’t do it. They don’t deserve it, our system doesn’t need to be doubled burdened.” His comments has created alot of pused back from critics who have highlighted the Fourteenth Amendment’s. Which states that no person shall be deprived of “life, liberty, or property, without due process of law.” Along with warning everyone how many innocent people could be caught up and mistakebly deported or removed from the country.

Boner Candidate #2: THE INCOMPETENCE IS ASTOUNDING AND DANGEROUS

Jeffrey Goldberg, who is editor in cheif for The Atlantic, received operation plans on the app ‘Signal” for a U.S strike on Houthi rebels in Yemen. In an artical that was published Monday, Goldberg went into detail about how on March 11th, he received a connection request on the app Signal from a user identified as Michael Waltz. Goldberg said he accepted the connection despite not being sure if it was actully from the president’s adviser. A few day later he was add to a group chat that had over two dozen individuals who include, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, Vice President JD Vance, Secretary of Stae Marco Rubio and Waltz, Goldberg stated. Knowing the attack was set for March 15th at 1:45 p.m, Goldberg said he parked in a supermarket and checked X to see if there were any reports in Yemen. Than about 1:55 is when he saw “Explosions were then being heard across Snaa, the capital of the city.”

Boner Candidate #3: THE COACH SURE KNOWS HOW TO MOTIVATE HIS PLAYERS

A well known Hall Of Fame grils basketball coach in New York is now apologizing for his actions after being fired for violently yanking the ponytail of his star player along with berate her following an emotinal loss. The incident unfolded after the Northville High School lost to La Fargevill 43-37, in a Class D final Friday night. Hailey Monroe the senior star scored 12 points during the game. She was seen standing with her teammates after the game appeated to be crying. Camera’s then captured Falcons coach Jim Zullo coming from behind her and pulling Monroe’s hair. Zullo than appreared to yell at Monroe before a teammate Ahmya Tompkins intervened. Tompkins is the coach’s great-niece. Zullo apologized for his actions and said that he wishes he could take them back. He stated “I want to offer my sincerest apologies to Hailey and her family, our team, the good folks at Northville Central Schools and our community.”

