Boner of the Day for May 21st, 2024

Boner Candidate #1: COME ON LADY, LET THE DUDE GO FOR A WHIZZ
A man who had recently been on an airline flight posted on Reddit an “Am I The A-Hole” post talking about the flight he had been on and the woman sitting next to him. “Nature called a couple of times during the flight, and let’s just say squeezing by in that cramped space is an exercise in contortionism at the best of times. The woman in the middle seat politely refused to get up whenever I needed to use the restroom,” said the poster. On top of the woman not being accommodating to the flyer, she then complained about him invading her personal bubble. “The woman makes a passive-aggressive comment about ‘personal space’ and how uncomfortable I made her feel throughout the flight. Didn’t mean to make her feel that way, but what else was I supposed to do? Hold it for 8 hours,” said the man.
via New York Post
WINNER!
Boner Candidate #2: KID ADMITS HE’S PART OF THE PROBLEM
Rolling Stone reporter David Peisner recently interviewed singer Kid Rock with topics ranging from Donald Trump to Kid Rock using the n word. Kid Rock is an avid Trump supporter. “You think I like Trump because he’s a nice guy? I’m not electing the deacon of a church. That motherf—-r likes to win. He likes to cheat in his f—–g golf game. I want that guy on my team. I want the guy who goes, ‘I’m going to fight with you.'”, said Rock. During this interview, Kid Rock was intoxicated and continued to pour drinks as the interview went on. “I know where you’re going with this, and I’ll tell you why I don’t. Because Trick Trick, the hardest-hitting n—-r in Detroit, was like, ‘Dog, you had that s–t right. We need Trump.’ I’ll call him right f—–g now,” said Rock.
via Mediaite
Boner Candidate #3: TERRENCE HOWARD IS FULL ON BULL GOOSE LOONEY.
Terrence Howard recently went on The Joe Rogan Experience and said a lot of unhinged things. Howard recalls how he remembers being in the womb and also being born and circumcised. “I remember being compressed and you want to panic. But you’re flooded with some serotonin and dopamine, to where you feel relaxed and you go right back to sleep,” said Howard. He also goes on to talk about feeling like he was betrayed by Robert Downey Jr., whom he had co-starred with in Iron Man in 2008. Howard says he helped Downey Jr. get the role as Tony Stark in the film, and that when Howard was replaced with Don Cheadle in Iron Man 2, Downey Jr. helped make the change happen. “I’m calling his assistant. I’m like, “I need the help I gave you.” I didn’t hear from him until 3 years later, when I bumped into him at Brian Grazer’s wedding,” said Howard. Howard makes more statements about how he is against the Covid vaccine as well as how humans are the ones destroying gravity.
via Daily Mail