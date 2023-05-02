Boner Candidate #1: 10 REASONS TO NOT VOTE FOR MARSHA BLACKBURN AND/OR DONALD TRUMP

Campaign text message sent to a friend of the program read, “This is Marsha Blackburn. I wanted to personally tell you why I decided to endorse Donald J. Trump for President of the United States. Our country is in crisis mode: Our border is in shambles, Biden’s inflation crisis is crushing families, woke activism is infiltrating our schools, China is eating our lunch, The radical Left is trampling on our freedoms, They’re undermining our right to bear arms, The liberal media is covering up Biden’s failures, Our God-given rights are under threat, The Left wants to pack our courts, Patriotism is in decline.”

via Friend of the Program, Thomas

Boner Candidate #2: YOU NEED A BELLY BUTTON? I CAN GET YOU A BELLY BUTTON, OR A LUNG? I CAN GET YOU A LUNG. HOW ABOUT A BRAIN?

Medical school corpses have been defiled, and sold to a a random buyer off of the internet. Candace Chapman Scott, 36, make at least 11k off of the stolen, and sold body parts. Times are tough, but I don’t know if they are, sell corpse parts to a stranger of the internet tough. Nearly 20 boxes full of body parts sold to some man from a Facebook group they were about in that was about ‘oddities’. Scott but in a plea of not guilty to 12 separate charges. “Just out of curiosity, would you know anyone in the market for a fully in tact, embalmed brain?” Scott sent to Pauley in her first Facebook message.

via Fox News

Boner Candidate #3: TRUE LOVE IS NOT CHEAP

A woman from Georgia sold her house to gather the funds needed to pay a romance scammer she met on Facebook nearly. Sent sent the scammer nearly $100,000. The woman admitted to have of never met the scammer in person before sending them roughly $95,000. “It may be six months before they ask for money,” Stacey Wood, a forensic neuropsychology expert said, “That’s a commitment.” Romance scams are ever increasing in the last few years, as Americans lost $1.3 billion in funds to grifters scamming off of the idea of forever love. Scammers will take time to build these relationships.

via MSN