Tech Talk with Jonathan Deesing for May 2nd, 2023

If you’re tired of killing zombies, try killing vampires in Redfall!

 

Next in line for biggest game of the year, Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, is out next week
  • Breath of the Wild, but in the sky!
  • Giant open world with focus on flying and vertical exploration
  • Prepare for tons of inventive madness exploring the unique physics of the game
  • https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uHGShqcAHlQ

 

In a bit of Earth is healing news, PS5 scalpers can’t unload their inventory

 

It’s time for summer driving, so grab your dramamine and check out Curvature

 

If you’ve ever wondered when a word was first used in print, try Merriam Webster’s Time Traveler
