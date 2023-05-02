Tech Talk with Jonathan Deesing for May 2nd, 2023

If you’re tired of killing zombies, try killing vampires in Redfall!

Play as one of four unique human survivors slaying vampires in an isolated MA island town

Out today on Xbox and PC, but you should only try it on Game Pass

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8cCFN77wtHY

Next in line for biggest game of the year, Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, is out next week

Breath of the Wild, but in the sky!

Giant open world with focus on flying and vertical exploration

Prepare for tons of inventive madness exploring the unique physics of the game

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uHGShqcAHlQ In a bit of Earth is healing news, PS5 scalpers can’t unload their inventory Originally selling as high as $1,500 after the Nov 2020 launch, consoles are now selling for less than retail online

Scalpers better offload the remaining inventory quickly, a new PS5 is rumored to be announced early next year

https://www.techspot.com/news/98403-scalpers-struggling-sell-playstation-5-consoles-supplies-return.html It’s time for summer driving, so grab your dramamine and check out Curvature Find twisty roads you may not know about!

https://roadcurvature.com/

If you’ve ever wondered when a word was first used in print, try Merriam Webster’s Time Traveler