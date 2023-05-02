Tech Talk with Jonathan Deesing for May 2nd, 2023

If you’re tired of killing zombies, try killing vampires in Redfall!
- Play as one of four unique human survivors slaying vampires in an isolated MA island town
- Out today on Xbox and PC, but you should only try it on Game Pass
- https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8cCFN77wtHY
Next in line for biggest game of the year, Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, is out next week
- Breath of the Wild, but in the sky!
- Giant open world with focus on flying and vertical exploration
- Prepare for tons of inventive madness exploring the unique physics of the game
- https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uHGShqcAHlQ
In a bit of Earth is healing news, PS5 scalpers can’t unload their inventory
- Originally selling as high as $1,500 after the Nov 2020 launch, consoles are now selling for less than retail online
- Scalpers better offload the remaining inventory quickly, a new PS5 is rumored to be announced early next year
- https://www.techspot.com/news/98403-scalpers-struggling-sell-playstation-5-consoles-supplies-return.html
It’s time for summer driving, so grab your dramamine and check out Curvature
- Find twisty roads you may not know about!
- https://roadcurvature.com/
If you’ve ever wondered when a word was first used in print, try Merriam Webster’s Time Traveler
- Go back all the way to the 12th century and beyond to start exploring the first time we saw words in print
- https://www.merriam-webster.com/time-traveler/2020