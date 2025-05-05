Boner Of The Day For May 5th, 2025

!!!WINNER!!!

Boner Candidate #1: THANKS OPRAH!

Dr. Phil made a heart felt statement on Donald Trump. All of this happened in front of the current president during the National Day of Prayer event in the White House Rose Garden during Thursday. Giving many critics on social media a good laugh. Dr. Phi gave Trump a platform during the 2024 election cycle. His speech was “I’ve sat with President Trump with no cameras around, nobody listening, nobody watching and I’m telling you this is a man of deep faith, a man of deep conviction. And this man that wants this country to have a heart and have religion, and God Bless America for giving us President Donald Trump…” The comments online said, “He’s definitely a man with convictions…34 so far” along with a lot of “LOL’s.”

Read More

Boner Candidate #2: I HAVE TO ADMIT I MADE A SERIOUS ERROR IN JUDGEMENT.

During the weekend on the Swiss side of the Pennine Alps a pilot decided to fly right between a line of skiers. A mountaineer Luca Calzone stated “I witnessed a near-tragedy” he caught the incident on video during a ski mountaineering race on Sunday. The video shows the small plane swooping down near the race, heading away from the crowd. Than the pilot quickly changes direction and cuts right through a long line of people. Luckily no one was injured, though the pilot who admitted his stunt was “a serious error of judgement” has now been placed under federal investigation.

Read More

Boner Candidate #3: A CONVICTED KILLER IS ALWAYS IN THE LAST PLACE YOU LOOK

In a Georgia county jail went into lockdown after a convicted murder disappeared. Only to realize more than 12 hours later that the felon was still at the courthouse where they left him. Sheriff Levon Allen explained “There was a mix-up of who was going to take the inmate down, and ultimately, he was left inside the holding cell.” All after they had finally found Julian Brooks Deloach still waiting for them at the courthouse. “They searched every cell, every area of the jail, searching for him. Ultimately, by the time we reviewed cameras and backtracked and took us back into the courtroom where he was at, ultimately, of course, hours passed.” Allen continued. Though it was twelve to thirteen hours to be exact where Julian was locked in a room with a bench, toilet, and sink but without a bed or any supervision.

Read More