Boner of the Day for November 12th, 2024

Boner Candidate #1: GO TRUMP
High-profile MAGA Republican, Alfie Oakes, had his home raided by the Secret Service as well as agents of the IRS. Newly found documents state that the ultra conservative has failed to pay back millions in loan in the thick of the raid on his home. No agency stated the exact reason why they were raiding his Florida home. John Meo, chairman of the Collier County Republican Executive Committee stated, “It’s not a good look for America when you have five or six agencies show up at somebody’s place of business or their home,” Meo said. “The crime is that he’s got to go through this process, and it wasn’t done in the way it would normally be done. You don’t have these three-letter agencies come to your door as though you’re some mass murderer.”
Boner Candidate #2: NAZI FLAGS IN MICHIGAN
Two Michigan cities have recently had groups of hateful individuals who were waving Nazi flags depicting the swastikas. One group was in front of the American Legion Post in Howell, and another group was outside the Fowlerville Community Theater while the performance of the “Diary of Anne Frank.” A citizen driving downtown who saw the group called police, “There was a group of people at the four-way intersection in downtown that had swastika flags and American flags,” said Sutfill. “They were sticking their arms up and yelling hail Hitler and Hail Trump and everything like that.” Becky Frank, a cast member who played Anne Frank’s mother, says, “It was upsetting. You know, just knowing the character I was playing, knowing a lot of the research that I did on my character.”
WINNER!
Boner Candidate #3: YOU DEMOCRATIC GOVERNORS SHOULD GET OUT OF THE WAY
Tom Homan has told Democratic Governor’s to “get the hell out of the way” or face unnamed consequences. What Tom said specifically, “There will be a massive deportation operation because we have a massive, never-seen-before illegal immigration [wave]. It’s not about hate, it’s not about discrimination, it’s not about being racist — it’s about those people entering the country illegally, which is a crime. If [Democratic governors] are not wiling to help, then get the hell out of the way, because ICE is going to do the job.”