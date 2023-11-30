Boner of the Day for November 30th, 2023

Boner Candidate #1: SOMEONE PUT METH IN MY UNDERPANTS
Florida man, Caleb Phillips, was being booked into the Indian River County Jail on the charge of failure to appear in court. As officers were changing Phillips into his jail clothes, there was a cylinder made of plastic containing methamphetamine in Phillips’ underwear. When asked by officers how it got there, Phillips replied with it must’ve been “placed there while he was asleep,” and claimed the substance was Advil. Phillips has now been additionally charged with two felonies for the methamphetamine.
via The Smoking Gun
Boner Candidate #2: LET’S ALL BE DONE WITH YE
Famous rapper, Kanye West, is being scolded for his new controversial song “Vultures” after he performed it at a club in Dubai this past Sunday. The song is controversial in the sense that it is anti-Semitic. West doesn’t agree with people saying the song is anti-Semitic, however. West has said many anti-Semitic remarks in the past consisting of things about the Holocaust not being real and how Black people are the real Jews. People have gone to the internet and displayed their disgust towards West on the issue. Despite this, fans are still supporting the rapper with his new song.
via Daily Mail
Boner Candidate #3: MSGR. GINGANTIELO HAS SOME EXPLAINING TO DO.
24-year-old singer, Sabrina Carpenter, recently released a music video for her new song “Feather” that was filmed in the Annunciation of the Blessed Virgin Mary, a Catholic church in Brooklyn, New York. The video has sparked controversy with the Diocese of Brooklyn, saying they were appalled by what was filmed in the church. Msgr. Jamie J. Gingantielo, the church’s pastor, has since been stripped of his duties to the church since he was the one who gave Carpenter and her team permission to film in the church. The video consisted of scenes of Carpenter with blood all over her, two men reading a book called “Tampons Should Be Free,” and in a short, black tulle dress.
via New York Times