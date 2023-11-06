Boner of the Day for November 6th, 2023

Boner Candidate #1: LET ME ON THE DAMNED PLANE.
A woman was arrested this past Wednesday for running onto the tarmac of an airport. She is seen in a video running towards a plane that is pulling out of the terminal and yelling and jumping to try and get the pilot’s attention. Luckily, the pilot saw her and was able to turn the engine off in time. She was demanding she get on the plane, and when she realized she was going to be able to, she left the tarmac. How did she even get out to that point? She just went right past security. They were either not paying attention or were too shocked to do anything.
Boner Candidate #2: YEP. YOU’RE THE MAN FOR THE JOB.
A man has been arrested, but released on bail, this past week after assaulting a woman at a United States research center in Antarctica. The victim says the man, Stephen Tyler Bieneman, assaulted her after she jokingly took his name tag while he was in the bathroom. When he realized she took the name tag, he pinned her to the ground on her back with his shin on her throat, and looked for the nametag in her pocket. She was trying to signal she couldn’t breathe, but Bieneman wouldn’t budge. Bieneman was allegedly drunk during the incident. Afterwards, when the incident was reported, Bieneman was moved to a different research center about 100 miles away from the first one, where he was with a professor and three graduate students. Shortly after going to the new research station, Bieneman was arrested and charged with a misdemeanor assault and went back to the states, where he was released on bail.
Boner Candidate #3: IF YOU’RE BAD, YOU GET THE BELT.
A pastor at a private school in Florida has been accused of whipping the students of the school. It is said the pastor, Terence Gray, went into a classroom and asked which children had been misbehaving. When no child came forward, the teacher outed the children and made them stand up. At that point, Gray then took of his belt and whipped each student 3 times with it. The children told their parents, and as can be expected, the parents were not happy. Parents have been pulling their kids out of the school and calling for Pastor Gray’s arrest.
