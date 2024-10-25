Boner of the Day for October 25th, 2024

Boner Candidate #1: I’M NOT DEAD YET!
A Kentucky man woke up to his organs being harvested by surgeons after being declared brain dead. Anthony Thomas “TJ” Hoover was rushed to Baptist Health Richmond Hospital in Richmond, Kentucky after suffering cardiac arrest due to a drug overdose. The following day, doctors informed the family that he exhibited “no reflexes” and “there was no brain activity, no brain waves.” So they made the hard decision to take him off of life support, but during the walk of honor that was arranged for him, he started to open his eyes but the doctors passed it off as normal reflexes. About an hour into the surgery the doctor came out to the family saying “He wasn’t ready yet” and that Hoover had woken up during the procedure.
Boner Candidate #2: WHERE DO CHURCH KEEP MONEY?
A Florida man accused of robbing a church last week is now racking up more charges after a search on his phone turned up incriminating evidence. While searching through the phone, police found internet searches for terms that included, “Where do church keep money,” “Do churches have safe’s,” and “How to cut a shirt into a mask.” According to Pensacola Police, seven churches in the area were burglarized between Sept. 24 and Oct. 12. Originally he was charged with burglary, drug possession, obstructing justice, and gun and burglary tools possessions, now several additional charges include five church burglary and criminal mischief charges, three counts of larceny and one count of motor vehicle burglary.
WINNER!
Boner Candidate #3: SHE WAS CALLED DUMB, BECAUSE SHE IS DUMB.