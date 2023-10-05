Boner of the Day for October 5th, 2023

Boner Candidate #1: DID I LEAVE MY PHONE HERE WHEN I WAS STEALING FROM YOU?
The owner of a nail supply store in California was assaulted by a woman after the woman had shoplifted and come back for the phone she left behind. The owner offered to exchange the phone and the wallet attached for the stolen items from the store, which added up to be about $600 in total. The woman was shoplifting with a friend and both were charged for robbery, arrested, and put in jail. Both are now out on bail. “For sure woulda been easier to just buy the products with the credit card that was in the phone case,” said the local police on Facebook.
via Fox 35
Boner Candidate #2: I TOLD HIM HE SHOULDN’T RIDE OUT THERE
A woman, Stephanie Boyd, in Missouri has been charged with first-degree domestic assault after she got into a fight with her husband. She got in her car to leave while her husband was on the hood of the car and she drove around with him still on it. She drove through a construction zone and traveled almost 5 miles with her husband on the hood. A police officer saw what was going on and tried to pull her over, but she did not pull over for almost a mile.
via New York Post
Boner Candidate #3: DADDY, WHAT’S ON THE HAPPY MEAL BAG?
A father, David Carpenter, in New Zealand took his two kids and partner out for food at KFC. He waited for his order and when he received it, handed it to his two children. They then immediately asked what was on the bag and when Carpenter looked, there were pictures of penises drawn onto the bag in the same color ink as the order was written in. Carpenter went back inside the KFC and while staying calm, confronted the girl at the counter about the bag. She denied knowing anything about it and the girl who also bagged and wrote the order denied having anything to do with it as well. He was offered a refund, which he took, and has since said he will never be going back to KFC, especially with his kids. The KFC asked to keep the bag to conduct their own investigation and came to the conclusion that none of the staff was involved.