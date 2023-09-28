Boner of the Day for September 28th, 2023

Boner Candidate #1: I’VE BEEN A VERY NAUGHTY BOY
A British Airways pilot who’s married, Mike Beaton, partied way to hard the night before work. Four weeks ago he was scheduled this return flight to London after one night of ‘downtime’. She snorted coke off of a bare woman’s chest, and the night was full of booze, drugs, and more women. Mike bragged over text, “I’ve lost my shirt somewhere and one of the local lads produces a plate with a few lines of coke. So then there’s a debate about whose chest is the best to do a bump off. That’s the story of how I ended up snorting coke off a girl’s t–s in Joburg.”
via NY Post
Boner Candidate #2: ANTI-SEMETISM IN THE UNION BUILDING
A student union building at Weber State has a Swastika on display carved on top of a table. The symbol was found on one of the holiest Jewish holidays, Yom Kippur. Weber State issued a statement, “Weber State University condemns actions that perpetuate racism or make people feel unsafe, and the symbol scrawled on WSU property is not consistent with the values of the university.” Students like Isaac Brower were stumped that the symbol was there in the first place. Isaac said, “You can like or not like whatever you want, but as soon as you start forcing your beliefs onto other people, that’s where it crosses the line for me.”
via Fox 13
Boner Candidate #3: DID YOU PICK YOUR COTTON TODAY?
A student in Charlotte County, Florida has had to endure different racial attacks from her colleagues at school as well as her teammates on the volleyball squad. It was recorded that Grace Clay was in a corner, put her hands up, and took it when her team was whacking her with pillows while chanting, “You didn’t pick your cotton today.” Photos of an African American slave holding cotton, with Grace Clay’s face on it, was spread to Grace’s friends on her birthday. “I was so embarrassed, on your birthday you think your friends would post something like, ‘Happy birthday,’ or pictures that aren’t that. It took me by surprise. It’s one of the first things I saw when I opened up my phone in the morning.” stated Grace.
via Fox 4