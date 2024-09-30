Boner of the Day for September 30th, 2024

Boner Candidate #1: MMMMM. CAR WASH FEET.
An Arizona man named Jesse Johnson has been arrested for six separate counts, three of which were voyeurism, after being caught on camera crawling under the cars of women at local car wash. No one knew why this happening, until later, when it was discovered, Johnson had done the same thing multiple times in Nebraska. Johnson had admitted to police in Nebraska he “is sexually attracted to women’s feet” and “at times, can’t control his sexual desires.” It was found that Johnson would climb under the cars of women wearing shorts and flip flops. One of the women has stated she has been having nightmares because of Johnson and urges other women to stay alert of their surroundings.
Boner Candidate #2: THERE’S NOTHING NEFARIOUS GOING ON HERE.
Doug Diny, Mayor of Wausau, Wisconsin, is facing backlash after a picture of him removing an absentee ballot box started circulating the internet. “This is no different than the maintenance guy moving it out there. I’m a member of staff. There’s nothing nefarious going on here. I’m hoping for a good result,” said Diny. This ballot box being removed is the only absentee ballot box in the city and was removed the same day as the absentee ballots were sent out to voters.
Boner Candidate #3: THE POINT IS TO MAKE YOU AFRAID
Recently, the city of Aurora, Colorado, has been the center of news talking about gang violence brought on by Venezuelan gangs. This has caused problems for people in or around the city that are Venezuelan or have Venezuelan background, as some locals and people from around the nation have begun saying hateful things about them, even though they are not involved. An example of this is a billboard sitting on Interstate 25 connecting Wyoming to Colorado saying, “Venezuela Ahead, Be Prepared. Clipper Properties LLC, Tim Mellon, Member.” It also shows a picture of the Venezuelan flag. A man named Jorge Fermin spoke to the media about how this hate is making the Venezuelan community feel, him having recently moved here from Venezuela himself. “We feel attacked as a community. There’s many of us working, waking up early to work, doing the right thing. We feel a little attacked with this type of thing and situation, but we don’t let it affect us, we continue to work,” said Fermin. The Colorado Governor, Denver Mayor, and the Laramie County Sherriff of Wyoming have all spoken out against the billboard and how it is ridiculous and not an accurate representation of Colorado whatsoever.
