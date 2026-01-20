Boner of the Day From January 20th, 2026

Boner Candidate #1: OH COME ON…WE’VE HEARD THIS ONE TOO MANY TIMES NOW.

A 48-year-old woman in Prior Lake, Minnesota was arrested after a police officer found drugs inside a novelty bag labeled “Definitely Not a Bag Full of Drugs” during a traffic stop. The woman admitted to heavy drinking and failed a breathalyzer test at more than twice the legal limit, while the bag was found to contain a pot brownie and 14 psychedelic mushrooms, along with additional drugs elsewhere. She now faces four misdemeanor drug possession charges and one misdemeanor charge for drunken driving.

Read Here

Boner Candidate #2: I WAS JOKING. IT WAS JUST A DUMB JOKE.

A former Florida sheriff’s deputy has pleaded guilty to manslaughter after fatally shooting his roommate and fellow deputy, Austin Walsh, during an off-duty night at their Palm Bay home in December 2022. Andrew Lawson, 25, told police he believed the gun was unloaded when he “jokingly” pointed it at Walsh while they were taking a break from playing video games, pulling the trigger twice before the second pull fired a fatal shot to Walsh’s head. Authorities described the shooting as a tragic and avoidable accident, noting Lawson was distraught when officers arrived and Walsh was pronounced dead at the scene. During his plea hearing, an emotional Lawson expressed remorse, and he now faces up to seven years in prison, with sentencing set to continue Jan. 30.

Read Here

!!!WINNER!!!

Boner Candidate #3: THE BOYS PARTY DOWN TO YE. THEY’RE TAKIN OUR COUNTRY BACK.

A viral video with over 1.5 million views shows several high-profile internet personalities riding a luxury party bus to a nightclub while blasting and rapping along to Kanye West’s banned song “Heil Hitler,” drawing widespread outrage for its antisemitic content. The men are seen celebrating, gesturing to the music, and later requesting the song be played at the club, with Myron Gaines adding politically charged remarks. The incident follows a broader pattern of controversy surrounding figures like Andrew Tate and Nick Fuentes, whose past statements, associations, and extremist views have repeatedly placed them under public scrutiny.

Read Here