Boner Candidate #1: HOW DOES UNDERMINING TRUST IN ELECTIONS STRENGTHEN THEM?

South Dakota passed a new law allowing residents to challenge another voter’s registration based on suspected lack of U.S. citizenship, expanding existing rules that already allowed challenges over residency. Governor Larry Rhoden and supporters say the measure will strengthen election security and transparency, while challengers must submit sworn statements with documented evidence. Critics, including Democratic lawmakers and advocacy groups, argue the law is unnecessary and could create fear or complications for legitimate voters.

Boner Candidate #2: LADIES AND GENTLEMEN; IT’S OGLES THE MALIGNANT CLOWN

Rep. Andy Ogles of Tennessee sparked backlash after posting on X that “Muslims don’t belong in American society,” drawing condemnation from several Democratic lawmakers. Critics including Hakeem Jeffries, Katherine Clark, and Eric Swalwell called the remarks Islamophobic and un-American, while Republican diplomat Richard Grenell also criticized the post for attacking religious freedom. The controversy follows an attempted terror attack in New York City and comes amid previous anti-Muslim comments from Ogles and fellow Republican Rep. Randy Fine.

!!!WINNER!!!

Boner Candidate #3: WE’RE ALL ROOTING FOR PEACHY TO PULL THROUGH

A Canadian man, Mitchell Fairbarn, was arrested after allegedly breaking into the flamingo habitat at Flamingo Las Vegas and injuring several flamingos. Surveillance video reportedly shows him grabbing two birds and later choking one while laughing and saying he planned to take it to his hotel room. Police say the incident severely injured a federally protected migratory bird, leading to multiple animal abuse charges as the birds receive treatment from veterinarians.

