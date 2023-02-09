Geek News on the Radio for February 9th, 2023

The Last of Us hits series high

7.5 million people watched the most recent episode on Sunday, meaning viewership is up 60% since the first episode was released. The next episode will air on Friday ahead of the Super Bowl.

via Deadline

The Mandalorian to air on broadcast television

On February 24th, the first episode of The Mandalorian will be broadcast on cable television for those wanting to try out the show before subscribing to Disney plus. Ahead of the release of season 3 on March 1st, viewers will be able to see the debut episode on ABC, Freeform, or FX.

via Engadget

DC Comic sales up after James Gunn’s announcements

After James Gunn announced the upcoming titles that would be released in the DC universe, the sales of those comic books started rising online.

via Gizmodo

Dichen Lachman cast on Kingdom of Planet of the Apes

The Severance star has been cast along with Freya Allan, Owen Teague, William H. Macy and Kevin Durand. Shooting is underway in Australia.

via The Hollywood Reporter

King of the Hill coming back

Hulu has ordered a revival of King of the Hill where Mike Judge and Greg Daniels will return, as well as the former cast.

via Deadline

Hit Monkey gets season 2

Co-created by Josh Gordon and Will Speck, Hit Monkey has been renewed over a year after its original season debuted.

via Variety