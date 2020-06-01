Geek News on the Radio for June 1st, 2020

Ryan Gosling Will Star as ‘Wolfman,’ the Latest Monster Movie from Universal

Universal Pictures has lined up the latest revamp from its classic catalogue of monster movies, with Ryan Gosling set to take on the title role in “Wolfman.” As first reported by Variety, Gosling will lead this new take on the iconic Universal property, which dates back to 1935’s “Werewolf of London,” starring Henry Hull in the role, and was later reimagined by the studio as “The Wolf Man,” starring Lon Chaney Jr. in 1941. Universal has yet to confirm a director for “Wolfman,” but via comment to IndieWire, the studio did confirm the project. According to the report, “Wolfman” will likely be sent in present day, a move in line with Universal’s recent push for properties pulled from the Dark Universe legacy with a contemporary spin. That proved to be a huge success with the February release of “The Invisible Man,” which earned more than $122 million at the global box office.

‘Lucifer’ Star Tom Ellis Closes Deal To Return, Paving Way To Season 6 Renewal By Netflix

A sixth season of Lucifer is moving closer to reality after star Tom Ellis has closed a deal to return as the title character. Netflix earlier this year started talks with series producer Warner Bros. TV about another installment of the comic book drama beyond the upcoming fifth season, which had been billed as a final installment. Executive producers Ildy Modrovich and Joe Henderson, who have been steering the show, quickly closed new deals for another season. It took lengthy, difficult negotiations with Ellis but he also recently signed on to return. The rest of the cast are also on board, sources said. With all key pieces in place, Netflix is expected to proceed with the pickup.

James McAvoy, Riz Ahmed & More Cast In Neil Gaiman’s Sandman Audio Drama

James McAvoy, Riz Ahmed, and more have been cast in Neil Gaiman’s Sandman audio drama. Currently, a Netflix series based on Gaiman’s comic is also in the works with the help of Warner Bros. Television. However, production on the series is paused at the moment due to COVID-19, but scripts for the upcoming show are already finished and casting was well underway before production stopped. Even though the Netflix series is currently on a temporary pause due to the pandemic, fans of The Sandman comic will have another adaptation to look forward to soon. According to Audible, the audiobook company and DC are coming together to “present the first-ever audio production of the New York Times best-selling series written by acclaimed storyteller Neil Gaiman (who also serves as co-executive producer).” The upcoming audiobook drama is adapted and directed by Dirk Maggs, narrated by Gaiman, and will be performed by an all-star cast that includes “James McAvoy […] in the title role,” along with “Riz Ahmed, Kat Dennings, Taron Egerton, Samantha Morton, Bebe Neuwirth, Andy Serkis, and more.”

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 Pre-Order Guide: Pre-Order Bonuses, Release Date, And How To Play The Demo

The Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater series inspires more nostalgia than most games of its era. It’s been five years since the last THPS game, and Pro Skater 5 was seriously underwhelming. Well, Activision has heard the calls from fans and is set to release a remastered bundle featuring Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 on September 4 for PS4, Xbox One, and PC as an Epic Games Store exclusive. The remaster is already available to pre-order on PC and Xbox One, and PS4 pre-orders shouldn’t be far behind. The game includes a couple of special editions, including a surprisingly affordable and very cool Collector’s Edition. Rebuilt from the ground up by Vicarious Visions, Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 will have all of the great levels, skaters, and modes you remember, rendered in modern graphics with an updated list of tricks.

Ryan Reynolds, Shawn Levy Reteam for Time-Travel Adventure Movie From Skydance

The project, once titled ‘Our Name Is Adam,’ will be the next movie to shoot from the team behind the upcoming video game adventure movie ‘Free Guy.’ Ryan Reynolds and Shawn Levy are reteaming for an untitled time-travel adventure project for Skydance. Reynolds and Levy, who have the video game adventure movie Free Guy set to hit theaters later this year, will star and direct, respectively, and produce the project along with Skydance’s David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and Don Granger. Also producing is George Dewey through Reynolds’ Maximum Effort banner. It will be the next movie for both Reynolds and Levy, with a fourth-quarter shoot on the East Coast being eyed, depending on where things stand with recovery from the coronavirus pandemic. The project is being written by Jonathan Tropper, who wrote Levy’s 2014 ensemble dramedy This Is Where I Leave You. It is being reconfigured from a previous version of a project once titled Our Name Is Adam, which began life as a spec from T.S. Nowlin. The project has been in and out of development with Skydance and Paramount since at least 2012, when it had Tom Cruise attached briefly.

