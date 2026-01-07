Boners

Radio From Hell | 1.07.2026

Posted on

On Today’s Radio From Hell Show

We start off with Frank Christ presents, ‘They’re Fine, Just Fine,’ and then we list off your Things That Must Go. After that, we crown Boner of the Day and take your calls for the X Poll talking about your real super powers. Then we play a round of Beat Gina and of course, finish with the Boner Recap, news and our Concert and Community Calendar!

Watch  above or listen below!!!

