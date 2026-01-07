Boner of the Day From January 7th, 2026

Boner Candidate #1:POOR GALE. HOW DID SHE MANAGE?

Followers of Gayle King's are currently mocking the CBS Mornings anchor for complaining on Instagram about her business class plane seat not coming as advertised, even though . She posted "C'mon @united! The flight attendant agreed it was NOT a window seat. He said he had never seen anything like this and while there was nothing he could do (full flight), he suggested I complain. This is me complaining…" Many of her followers commented on the post saying she was "out-of-touch." and to "get a grip." Other posted "Imagine living a life where this is your biggest problem." or "Rich people problems 😂."

Boner Candidate #2: IT AIN’T NONE A YUR BUSINESS WHERE YUR CAR IS. NOW, PUSH.

Kentucky man, Christopher Mollette is facing auto theft charges after taking his ex-girlfriend's vehicle while she delivered their child at a hospital Friday. Police say he arrived to see the birth of his child but was asked to wait in the passenger seat of the car due to hospital visitation rules. Security footage then revealed Mollette exited the passenger side of the care and moved to the driver's seat, and took off with the vehicle. When his ex called asking about her car he responded with "it was none of her business where her vehicle was" before hanging up. Authorities arrested Mollette and charged him with auto theft.

!!!WINNER!!!

Boner Candidate #3:IF THE DEMOCRATS ARE SERIOUS ABOUT COMMEMORATING THE POLICE, THEY NEED TO WORK WITH THE PROPER COMMITTEE.

The fifth anniversary of the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol has now come and past but the official plaque honoring the police who defended democracy that day was nowhere to be found. It's not on display at the Capitol, which is required by law and its location isn't publicly known, though it's believed to be in storage. House Speaker Mike Johnson, has yet to formally unveil the plaque. Now the Trump administration's Department of Justice is trying to dismiss a police officers' lawsuit wanting it to be displayed as intended.