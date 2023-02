No RFH TV – Sorry, tech problems!

On today’s Radio From Hell Show, Kerry gets us going with Geek News, then Rep. Angela Romero joins us for a legislative update. And of course, we find out who is Boner of the Day, then we take listeners calls with Hello Yeah What and Bill has a Canadian Email of Extreme Interest. And we finish the show with Frank Christ They’re Fine, Just Fine and news.

