On today’s Radio From Hell Show, we get started with Frank Christ, They’re Fine, Just Fine then we get a new letter from our son Kyle and award the Boner of the Day. After that, we take listeners callers with Hello Yeah What and play another round of Beat Gina, plus Dr. Angela Dunn joins us to talk about summer swimming. Then, we finish the morning with a Boner Recap and news.

