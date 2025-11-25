Radio From Hell Wellness Check with Alaina Wood from November 25th, 2025

Happy and Healthy Holiday Habits

The holidays are here, bringing parties, shopping, and delicious food. While this season can be fun, it can also be stressful. If you want to enjoy your holidays without the post-holiday blues, here are some tips to help:

Stay Active: Keep moving your body. If you’re traveling or your usual fitness center is closed, try at-home bodyweight workouts. Invite friends and family for a walk or a friendly game of tag football. There’s no wrong way to move—find something you enjoy and lean into it.

Practice Mindful Eating: Pay attention while you eat. Notice the taste and texture of your food, savor each bite, and enjoy the rich, delicious flavors.

Stay Home if You’re Sick: Winter colds and flu are common this time of year. Take precautions to keep yourself and your loved ones healthy. Remember to wash your hands and wear a mask when needed.

Get Enough Sleep: Holiday parties and extra gift wrapping might keep you up late. Do your best to get to bed at a reasonable hour and aim for 6–8 hours of sleep each night.

Reduce Stress: Take time for yourself to recharge and rejuvenate. Practices like meditation, yoga, and listening to relaxing music can go a long way toward reducing stress.

Be Present with Loved Ones: The holidays are a time to connect with friends, family, and those you love most. Be present when spending time with others—put your phone away and engage meaningfully.

Make plans for the New Year: Start planning for the New year to give yourself something to look forward to after the holidays are over. Set realistic and sustainable goals to make the new year a great one.

As the holidays approach, remember that taking care of yourself is the best gift you can give. By staying active, eating mindfully, prioritizing rest, and cherishing time with loved ones, you’ll set the stage for a joyful and healthy season. Wishing you a healthy and happy holiday season.

