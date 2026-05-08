Sean Means Movie Reviews May 8th, 2026

Opening May 8, 2026

• Mortal Kombat II • video game-based sequel – theaters – 1 1/2 stars

The fan favorite champions — now joined by Johnny Cage himself — are pitted against one another in the ultimate battle to defeat the dark rule of Shao Kahn that threatens the very existence of the Earthrealm and its defenders. Via IMDB

Directed by Simon McQuoid

Starring Adeline Rudolph, Karl Urban, Martyn Ford

• Blue Heron • Canadian family drama • Broadway • 3 1/2 stars

A family of six settles into their new home on Vancouver Island as internal dynamics are slowly revealed through the eyes of the youngest child. Via IMDB

Directed By Sophy Romvari

Starring Eylul Guven, Amy Zimmer, Iringó Réti

• Billie Eilish – Hit Me Hard and Soft: The Tour Live in 3D – theaters – 3 1/2 stars

An accompanying 3D concert film, documenting the Manchester shows and co-directed by Eilish and James Cameron. Via IMDB

Directed by James Cameron, Billie Eilish

Starring Billie Eilish, Finneas O’Connell, Andrew Marshall

• The Sheep Detectives – farm-based murder mystery – theaters – 4 stars

Every night a shepherd reads aloud a murder mystery, pretending his sheep can understand. When he is found dead, the sheep realize at once that it was a murder and think they know everything about how to go about solving it. Via IMDB

Directed by Kyle Balda

Starring Hugh Jackman, Brett Goldstein, Patrick Stewart

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May 15:

• In the Grey

• Obsession

• Omaha