The Joker v. Donald J. Trump

Mark Hamill is known by most of you as Luke Skywalker. Well, a more and more lesser known fact is he also voiced The Joke in Batman: The Animated Series on Fox. A week or so ago comedian Patton Oswald suggest Mark read some of Trump’s tweets as The Joker, which he did. He’s done it again. This time reading Trump’s tirade about Meryl Streep from The Golden Globes and the result are just that, pure gold!

Subscribe to X96's News! Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.