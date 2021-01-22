Did ‘The Simpsons’ Predict Kamala Harris’ Inauguration Look?

Many Simpsons fans are convinced the series can predict the future – and it may have just done it again.
The 2000 episode “Bart to the Future” is already famous for a scene in which Lisa Simpson, in the future, has been elected President and tells her staff “we’ve inherited quite a budget crunch from President Trump.”
"The Simpsons" seemed to get it right again — by predicting part of the inauguration https://t.co/xbE6ddfw0w pic.twitter.com/FSUIqnoodf
— CNN (@CNN) January 22, 2021
Now that prediction is twice as eerie. In the scene, Lisa is wearing a purple blazer and pearl necklace – almost identical to the outfit Kamala Harris wore when she was sworn in as the nation’s first-ever female Vice President.
Do you think The Simpsons really can predict the future? Was Harris’ outfit intentionally chosen to match Lisa’s?
Subscribe to X96's News!
Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.