For Sale: Tiny Town In Tennessee, All Yours For $725,000

If you’ve always dreamed of owning your own town (think Schitt’s Creek) – here’s your chance.
Water Valley, Tennessee is for sale. Yes, the entire town.
Included in the $725,000 price: a creekside home built in 1900, four “general stores” also built in the early 1900s, and a barn.
Two of the buildings included in the sale have “updated wiring and plumbing” and the listing suggests the property would be perfect for a bed and breakfast.
The entire town of Water Valley covers 7 acres total.
Tiny town straight out of the 1900s for sale in Tennessee could be yours for $725,000https://t.co/pZ3kGFc1Iq
— ABC 33/40 News (@abc3340) October 14, 2021
If you were able to buy an entire town and could name it whatever you want, what would you call it?
