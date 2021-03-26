House For Sale Lists Itself As ‘NOT HAUNTED’

A house for sale in the Boston suburbs wants buyers to know that it’s not haunted – in fact, it says so right on the sign.

Literally – above the For Sale sign is another sign that reads ‘NOT HAUNTED’ in big red letters.

No one’s sure why the owners of the four-bedroom, three-bathroom house felt the need to make that claim. But one neighbor told a local TV station that it makes her believe the house is “definitely haunted.”

‘Not Haunted’ Sign Draws Attention To House For Sale In Massachusetts Town @TiffanyChanWBZ reports (📷 @mbloomstein)https://t.co/wARLNWgnop pic.twitter.com/VcxnNDy0Go — WBZ | CBS Boston News (@wbz) March 26, 2021

The sign could be a prank, or maybe even a publicity stunt – after all, a photo of the sign has already been retweeted more than 15,000 times.

Why do you think they put up the ‘NOT HAUNTED’ sign? Ever live somewhere you were convinced was haunted?