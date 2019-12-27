Man Gets Tattoo Of Snoring Wife

While James McGraw and his wife, Kelly, have been pranking each other on and off over their 24 years of marriage, his latest stunt may have taken the cake. The UK man had an unflattering image of his beloved inked onto his upper thigh as revenge for giving him a bad haircut. Originally, McGraw had taken a snap of Kelly sleeping and snoring while they were on a flight, then brought the pic to a tattoo shop to be immortalized permanently on his body. Kelly initially told The Sun, “There’s a line and he’s crossed it big time,” but she now says, “I just can’t look at it properly without laughing. It’s horrific and he’s added more chins.”

James McGraw and his wife Kelly love a cheeky prank, but the hubby's latest stunt has been called a step too far. https://t.co/5RtB8Hx0Pj — 10 daily (@10Daily) December 27, 2019