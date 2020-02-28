Boner Fight for February 28th, 2020

BONER CANDIDATE #1: SHE’S 17, NOT A MINOR. THAT’S NOT WHAT WE MEANT.

An Alberta energy company has come under fire after its logo was displayed on a decal allegedly depicting a sex act with a female figure who appears to be 17-year-old Swede Greta Thunberg. The image shows a pair of hands holding the braids of a female figure from behind. “Greta” is scrawled across her back. Directly below sits the logo of X-Site Energy Services. A LinkedIn profile for a company of the same name, headquartered in Red Deer, Alta., advertises water management and high-efficiency frac fluid heating in Alberta and B.C. Doug Sparrow, listed as general manager, has not responded to CTV News Edmonton’s request for comment. A Facebook page for the company is not publicly available. Rocky Mountain House resident Michelle Narang, whose sharing of the image on social media spurred a local social media storm, said she cried at the imagery. “It was hurtful as a woman. It was hurtful as a mother. It was hurtful as an Albertan who’s fighting for this industry all of the time and defending the hard work that men and women are doing each and every day and our amazing Canadian energy industry.”

Read More

BONER CANDIDATE #2: AIRPLANE HYGIENE

A passenger was left disgusted after spotting the man sitting next to him clipping his fingernails before the flight had taken off. The male passenger was then filmed as his neighbour looked on in horror. The video was shared by Instagram user David Kim, who was travelling on the unnamed flight. In his story, he wrote “No, go ahead. Please clip your nails on the plane” alongside a vomiting emoji. In the 10 second video, his neighbour, dressed in white shorted and a T-shirt, has a large nail-clipping device which he is using. The video shows him clipping just one nail a few times, before checking it himself. It isn’t clear if he continued to clip them or not after the video ended. Sadly, badly behaved passengers publicly grooming themselves is common on flights.

Read More