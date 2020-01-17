Boner Fight for January 17th, 2020

Boner Candidate #1: BOYS COULD HAVE FUN WITH YOU.

A Michigan state legislator told a reporter that she should “hang around” with teenage boys visiting the state’s Senate chamber because they could “have a lot of fun with you,” the reporter said Wednesday. The remarks by State Senator Peter J. Lucido, a Republican, have prompted leaders from both parties to ask the Senate Business Office to investigate whether the comment amounted to sexual harassment. “Sexual harassment has no place in the Michigan Senate,” the majority leader, Mike Shirkey, a Republican, and the minority leader, Jim Ananich, a Democrat, wrote in a letter Wednesday. “We take these allegations seriously and trust that you will take appropriate action to resolve this matter.” The reporter, Allison Donahue, 22, who covers the Capitol for Michigan Advance, wrote that on Tuesday she was waiting outside the Senate chamber to ask Mr. Lucido about a report that he was a member of a “violent” Facebook group opposing Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, a Democrat.

Boner Candidate #2: HA, HA, HA, HA, ha, ha, h,….um.

California Highway Patrol officials say they received reports of a girl who was signaling for help from the back seat of a car Saturday — but she didn’t really need help at all. Around 5:02 p.m., officers received reports of a girl in the back seat of a moving vehicle holding up a piece of paper that read, “Help me.” The car was initially reported to be on Highway 99 in South Sacramento. Officials eventually located the car on Highway 99 near 8 Mile Road in Stockton and made a “high-risk” stop. Officers said the girl’s mother pulled the car over and they were able to speak with her. That’s when officers say they found out the girl had made it all up, and that she thought it was a fun thing to do. The woman didn’t know what her daughter had been doing and officers let them leave.

