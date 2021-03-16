Boner Fight for March 16th, 2021

Boner Candidate #1: VICTORY VIPERS HAS ALWAYS TRIED TO BE FAMILY FRIENDLY
Three teenage cheerleaders from Buck’s County received anonymous texts that included ‘incriminating’ evidence against them. Some of the photos and videos included them naked, vaping or even drinking. One girl was even told to take her own life. The culprit was another cheerleader’s mother who used deep-fakes to create the blackmail.
Boner Candidate #2: TED THINKS THE MILITARY IS GOING AFTER TUCKER
After Tucker Carlson’s rant about women in the military, he was clapped back with voices from all over the US military. Ted Cruz is defending Tucker Carlson, saying that the military is going after him in a corradiated attack by the Pentagon.
