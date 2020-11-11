Boner Fight for November 11th, 2020

Boner Candidate #1: IN FLORIDA, THEY WANT YOU TO SHOOT PEOPLE WHO ARE ACTING UP.

Florida’s Governor is proposing to expand the state’s Stand Your Ground law to allow armed citizens to shoot and possibly kill anyone they suspect of rioting. Ron DeSantis has drafted so-called ‘anti-mob’ legislation which comes in direct response to several months of unrest in the U.S. this past summer which often led to rioting and looting both in Florida and other states around the country. But the widening of the law could allow armed citizens to shoot and potentially kill anyone they suspect of looting and not just if they feel their own personal safety to be at risk. DeSantis’ new legislation is an attempt to prevent ‘violent and disorderly assemblies’ by permitting violence against anyone involved in the ‘interruption or impairment’ of a business. The draft version of the law states this can include someone ‘suspected of a burglary within 500 feet of violent or disorderly assembly.’ The legislation also includes measures that would make protesting that sees traffic being blocked classed as a third degree felony. And immunity would be granted to drivers who unintentionally kill or injure protesters who were blocking traffic.

Boner Candidate #2: I HAVE PROOF, RIGHT HERE.

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany appeared on Fox News to present 234 pages of affidavits she claimed were proof that election fraud took place, as she listed new cases the Trump campaign alleges to have uncovered. Her appearance on Hannity came a day after the network cut away from McEnany as she spoke in a ‘personal capacity’, claiming that they could not air her claims of fraud as they were unsubstantiated. Yet she was given free reign on Tuesday night, listing a number of allegations as both she and RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel vowed that they would continue to contest the election result until the end. McDaniel revealed that they have now received word of 11,000 incidents of fraud from witnesses and have compiled 500 affidavits from these witnesses so far, as they work slowly to verify their claims. Yet their claims of new evidence came just minutes after former RNC Chair Reince Priebus warned Hannity that if the GOP is to continue fighting for appeal, they must use logic by not trying to contest a small number of ballots in places where their loss was much greater.

