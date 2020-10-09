Boner Fight for October 9th, 2020

Boner Candidate #1: GOV. WHITMER HAS HATRED IN HER HEART

Trump campaign senior adviser Jason Miller went after Gov. Gretchen Whitmer for blasting President Donald Trump during her news conference regarding the militia plot to kidnap her — calling her a “complete phony” with “hatred in her heart towards President Trump.” The FBI busted a plot by militia group Wolverine Watchmen to kidnap the governor, instigate a civil war, and violently overthrow the state government on Wednesday night. Whitmer blamed the militia plot on the president, claiming he is “complicit” with domestic terrorist groups — highlighting his “stand back and stand by” comments to the Proud Boys during the first presidential debate. “Hate groups heard the president’s words not as a rebuke, but as a rallying cry, as a call to action,” Whitmer said in an address from Lansing. “When our leaders speak, their words matter. They carry weight. When our leaders meet with, encourage, or fraternize with domestic terrorists, they legitimize their actions, and they are complicit. When they stoke and contribute to hate speech, they are complicit.”

Boner Candidate #2: AND I’M NOT GOING TO EXPLAIN WHY THE NATIONAL SECURITY ADVISOR IS FULL OF IT

President Donald Trump’s break-the-mold “America first” diplomatic style has defied skeptics to make the world safer and more prosperous — and he should get serious attention for a Nobel Peace Prize, his national security adviser said Thursday in Salt Lake City. “I came out and said he should be nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize” after brokering an accord to normalize relations between Israel, Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates, National Security Adviser Robert O’Brien told an Orrin Hatch Center symposium on global security at the Grand America Hotel. He said leaders of those Middle Eastern counties who signed the agreement should also receive joint consideration for the Nobel Prize. “It took tremendous courage for all those leaders to make that step towards peace,” said O’Brien, who also was a foreign policy adviser to Mitt Romney when he ran for president in 2012, and is the highest ranking member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Trump administration. O’Brien said that unlike many U.S. leaders, Trump has been willing to build up political capital with all parties, and then spend it to push steps toward peace. “President Trump had built up capital with the Israelis by moving our embassy to Jerusalem, something that everyone predicted would lead to strife and turmoil,” he said. “We recognized Israel’s sovereignty over the Golan Heights, and again were told by foreign policy elite that was something that would create instability.”

