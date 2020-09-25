Boner Fight for September 25th, 2020

Boner Candidate #1: BUT WE’RE THE CHEER SQUAD!

ALTA, Utah — A video circulating on social media shows a high school cheer team getting together on school grounds for a planned dinner. Alta High School had officially closed their doors due to a spike in COVID19 cases. What appears to be a fun night, posted to social media — for Samantha Shirley, Merin Maughan and Emma Raymer felt more like a message. “We’re not a priority at our school and I think that has to change,” said Maughan, a Junior at Alta High School. Softball practice and so many other activities were cancelled when Alta closed their doors following a surge of COVID19 cases across the State. “I’m on debate and choir and I’m not allowed to meet with them either,” said Shirley, a Junior on the Alta High School Softball team. “To see this school group meeting together made me mad that they get to meet and we don’t.” While cases go up, Shirley said she worries her grades will go down — something she saw months ago when school shut down until August. “I failed four classes and to think that we may be shut down again is confusing and frustrating,” said Shirley. Raymer echoed her friend’s concerns.

Boner Candidate #2: 300 THOUSAND USED WHAT AGAIN?

Police in Vietnam said they found about 320,000 recycled used condoms that were being repackaged as new, local media reported on Thursday, according to the Associated Press. Market inspectors in the Binh Duong province raided a factory near Ho Chi Minh City, where they discovered used condoms being repackaged to be sold at the market. An inspector said the factory’s 34-year-old owner, a woman, confessed they purchased the condoms from someone else, the state-owned Tuoi Tre newspaper reported, according to the AP. After buying the condoms from a man, they were washed and reshaped, then packed in plastic bags, according to the newspaper. Video taken by Vietnam’s state broadcaster VTV and obtained by the Reuters news agency shows sacks filled with condoms. It also shows tools apparently used to wash and reshape the condoms in the factory.

