Boner of the Day for November 11th, 2019

ROUND ONE

Boner Candidate #1: HE HAD TO DO IT. IT WAS A JOURNEY SONG.

A Conway police officer has been suspended after he was recorded dancing naked at a Little Rock nightclub last month. Officer Cebron Hackett was suspended without pay for 30 days and ordered to complete remedial training. He was off-duty and appeared to be “highly intoxicated” when he removed all his clothes at Discovery Nightclub on Oct. 13, Chief Jody Spradlin wrote in a letter of suspension. “Your actions have brought discredit and embarrassment upon the Conway Police Department and could have resulted in your arrest for Public Intoxication,” the letter says. Hackett declined to comment. The letter was released under the Arkansas Freedom of Information Act, along with cellphone video from the nightclub. The video shows Hackett completely nude and dancing to “Don’t Stop Believin'” by Journey. Surrounded by onlookers, Hackett stumbles into a table and is grabbed by a security guard. Hackett pushes away the guard and stumbles onto the floor. Two security guards eventually escort Hackett, still naked, away from the crowd. Read More

Boner Candidate #2: WHAT’S THAT SMELL

KUTV — Kaitlin Shurtleff didn’t even need to get out of the car to notice something was wrong in Orem as she and her husband approached the Megaplex Theatres at Geneva Saturday. “I literally said what is that smell?” she said. People in the north Orem and Vineyard areas of Utah County have been asking the question for weeks. The government has now heard them. County officials late Friday alerted the state’s Department of Environmental Quality and Saturday the DEQ passed the complaints to the EPA. But nothing will be done until the end of the 3-day weekend, officials said. People interviewed Saturday night in Orem struggled to describe the odor, only offering ideas about what it was not. Not a vehicle smell. Not a lake smell. Not a natural smell. Read More

Boner Candidate #3: SOMETIMES A DEAL IS NOT A DEAL

Every now and then these scam stories can give me a real ki and this one really has me rolling. Boston woman Rachel Valerio thought she came up when she found a $90-a-night apartment in New York City on Airbnb. Well, sis was hoodwinked, pun intended, when she pulled up to the spot and discovered that she’d be spending her vacation in a New York City Housing Authority complex in Chelsea. Valerio told the New York Times that the apartment was highly rated on Airbnb but in real life, the whole spot smelled like gas and there was a roach trap next to the bed. “Then I saw the letters N-Y-C-H-A in the lobby,” Valerio said. She hopped on Google to find out what that acronym stood for and quickly learned she was staying in the ‘jects. So why is it a scam? Subletting government-subsidized housing is illegal. In New York City, it is also illegal for someone to rent an apartment for fewer than 30 days unless the host of the rental is present during the stay, making many listings on Airbnb illegal. Read More

ROUND TWO

Boner Candidate #1: MERRY XMAS TO THE EXES.

What makes your Christmas merry? For most people, it’s some combination of family or friends, good food, and presents. But for one guy, it was a WhatsApp chat group with all of his ex-girlfriends. Sounds terrifying, right? And the reception to this strange chat group was definitely less than jolly. After all, being in the same place (virtual or otherwise) as more than one ex is usually something people avoid like the plague. So why did this guy think it was a good idea? Keep scrolling to find out how the whole chat group debacle unfolded. Plus, this little story has an ending that will probably surprise you. How do you handle exes? For most people, the answer is to avoid them. Or, for a lucky few, it’s to remain friends. But one guy did neither. Read More

Boner Candidate #2: WHEN YOU ARE TEACHING YOU CAN JUST TELL THE KIDS WHAT HAPPENED.

GALLITZIN, Pa. (WJAC) – A homework assignment at a Cambria County middle school involving President Donald Trump had some parents upset Wednesday.

The assignment that was sent home from a teacher at Penn Cambria asked students to pretend they were refugees as the president tried “to take control of the United States” as “there are fights in the streets.” Students were asked to have a parent time them for 10 minutes as they packed their bags, in the belief that they will never return to their home. 6 News obtained a picture of the homework assignment and asked the school district for comment. District Superintendent William Marshall told 6 News that parents and teachers were alerted immediately. Marshall says the teacher realized a huge error had been made and called each parent individually and apologized.

Marshall said the teacher understands that class should not be used as a political forum. Read More

Boner Candidate #3: LET’S BUY ALL OF THOSE CARS THE COPS DON’T WANT

Police officers in Salt Lake City were asked to give feedback about a new police cruiser the city was considering purchasing for patrol. The results were not good. Officers said the new car is too cramped, doesn’t have space for prisoners, likely won’t perform well in the snow, and does not meet their basic needs on patrol. The city bought 106 of them anyway. 2News obtained records from police officers who warned city administrators that the cars will hamper their ability to respond to emergencies. Monday on 2News at 10 p.m., reporter Jeremy Harris investigates to find out why $4 million was spent on hybrid cars against the recommendation of the police department. Read More