Boner of the Day for September 6th, 2019

Round One

Boner Candidate #1: I’LL HAVE THE “LOCK HER UP”

A new restaurant in New Mexico has sparked controversy over menu items named after popular phrases used by President Trump. Urban Taqueria, located in Albuquerque, is the talk of the town after some customers complained about the use of terms like “The Wall,” “The Immigrant” and “Lock Her Up” on its menu. Critics say the terms are offensive to certain communities and perpetuate hate speech. “The way things are right now. It’s not good,” customer Juan Hernandez told local TV station KOAT. “We need to have respect for others and have limits.” University of New Mexico professor Patricia Perea said “normalizing” the terms, which also include phrases like “Fake News,” is dangerous. “It seems fun, it seems like you can make fun of this and maybe make it lighthearted, but you really can’t, you’re offending a whole community,” Perea said. “It’s normalizing the terms and potentially turning them into funny or humorous terms and the more that you do that, the more likely people are to repeat them and perhaps forget the contexts in which they were said.” Read More

Boner Candidate #2: WHAT IF THEY ASK ABOUT ORAL SEX? DOES EVERYONE HAVE TO HEAR ABOUT ORAL SEX?

Several conservative groups packed the Utah Board of Education meeting Thursday to protest a state law that says teachers can answer “spontaneous questions” from students about sex. One woman called that allowance “inappropriate and potentially graphic.” Another said it opened the possibility for educators to get into “grossly irresponsible” material — and stray away from discussions on abstinence. Several speakers worried about what might be taught on abortion. “If one child asks about oral sex or something explicit and the teacher answers it, it doesn’t mean the other 30 kids want to hear it,” said Robert Woods, who has four boys in public school. “Why can’t the teacher just say ‘That’s outside our curriculum. Please ask your parents if you really want to know’?” The demonstration was organized by the Utah Eagle Forum and Pro-Life Utah. Members of the two groups signed up for nearly every slot during the public comment period, sent emails to those on the state school board and carried signs that said, “While you were reading this a baby was aborted.” One woman wore an American flag T-shirt. One man shouted “Amen.” Read More

Boner Candidate #3: I WAS HUNGRY.

WASHINGTON — A suspect was caught on camera entering a Subway, jumping over the counter and then making himself a chicken salad sandwich in the District last month. On August 2 around 1:50 a.m., the man walked into the sandwich shop located in the 1700 block of G Street in Northwest. In the video, the suspect jumps over the counter, falls to the floor, gets back up to begin making the sandwich. Towards the end of the video, the suspect tries to leave the Subway but fails to exit. He then kicks the door to open it, but that was not successful either. Eventually, he exits the building with his sandwich. That was the last time he was seen. Read More

Round Two

Boner Candidate #1: UTAH CLIMBS RIGHT INTO BED, IN HELL, WITH THE NRA

Ten states and nearly two dozen members of Congress are joining the National Rifle Association in supporting gun-maker Remington Arms as it fights a Connecticut court ruling involving liability for the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting. Officials in the 10 conservative states, 22 House Republicans and the NRA are among groups that filed briefs with the U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday and Wednesday. They urged justices to overturn the Connecticut decision, citing a much-debated 2005 federal law that shields gun-makers from liability, in most cases, when their products are used in crimes. Remington, based in Madison, North Carolina, made the Bushmaster AR-15-style rifle used to kill 20 first graders and six educators at the Newtown, Conn., school on Dec. 14, 2012. A survivor and relatives of nine victims of the massacre filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Remington in 2015, saying the company should have never sold such a dangerous weapon to the public and alleging it targeted younger, at-risk males in marketing and product placement in violent video games. Citing one of the few exemptions in the 2005 federal law, the Connecticut Supreme Court ruled 4-3 in March that Remington could be sued under state law over how it marketed the rifle. The decision overturned a ruling by a state trial court judge who dismissed the lawsuit based on the federal law, named the Protection of Lawful Commerce in Arms Act. Read More

Boner Candidate #2: IT NEEDED A NAME AND A CHURCH BLESSING

An American woman who attempted to carry a 6-day-old baby out of the Philippines hidden inside a sling bag has been arrested at Manila’s airport and charged with human trafficking, officials said Thursday. They said Jennifer Erin Talbot was able to pass through the airport immigration counter on Wednesday without declaring the baby boy but was intercepted at the boarding gate by airline personnel. Talbot was unable to produce any passport, boarding pass or government permits for the baby, airport officials said. Public records indicate she has been living in Utah. Philippines officials previously said Talbot was from Ohio, and records indicate she has family connections there. Property records obtained Thursday show Talbot owns a home in a suburb of Salt Lake City, and got a traffic citation there in March. People answering the door in Sandy, Utah, declined to comment to The Associated Press. Wearing an orange detainee shirt and handcuffs, Talbot, 43, was presented to reporters in Manila on Thursday. She kept her head low and wiped her tears at times. When reporters asked her to comment, Talbot shook her head. Talbot had planned to board a Delta Air Lines flight to the United States with the baby, airport officials said. Read More Boner Candidate #3: I’M BEING FOLLOWED BY A DRUNK…AND ITS ME! A Utah woman called police to report she was being followed by a drunken driver, but when officers arrived, all they found was her behind the wheel. During the Aug. 16 call, the dispatcher began to suspect that the caller herself was intoxicated because she was “burping and laughing uncontrollably,” according to the woman’s probable cause statement. When officers found her, she jumped out of her vehicle and ran away. Police later restrained her and took her to the hospital to be evaluated, according to court documents. Officers found a nearly empty bottle of Fireball whiskey in the car’s cup holder. The woman was later booked into jail on suspicion of DUI and having an open container. She pleaded guilty to the class B misdemeanor DUI charge on Tuesday. The other charge was dismissed. She was ordered to serve 12 days in jail, with credit for time served, in addition to a 180-day suspended sentenced. She must also pay a $1,260 fine, according to jail records. Read More Take Our Poll