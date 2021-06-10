Some People Don’t Like the Vaccine Policy for an Upcoming Foo Fighters Show

Some former Foo Fighters fans are unhappy about the band’s upcoming show at Madison Square Garden.

While the Foos announced the full capacity show for June 20, some are unhappy with the requirement to show proof of vaccination.

One former fan tweeted, “Foo Fighters, a band I’ve long admired, [will hold] a concert for the jabbed only. That’s every album & playlist with them on consigned to the bin.”

Meanwhile Right Said Fred of “I’m Too Sexy” fame tweeted out, “Music is meant to build bridges, not destroy them.”

Former Foo Fighters fans ‘throw albums in bin’ after band announce ‘no vaccine, no gig’ policy https://t.co/5Oa2utAZkM — The Independent (@Independent) June 10, 2021

The vaccination rule is in compliance with New York’s current rules for concerts and arena shows.

