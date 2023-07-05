Weezer’s Musical Fiesta Hits a Sour Note: Music Festival Canceled

Weezer | Shutterstock

Weezer Left Hanging: The Cave Mountain Festival Goes Kaput

With Weezer topping the billing, the much-anticipated Cave Mountain Catskills Music Festival has met an untimely demise. Meant to transpire in the tranquil confines of Windham, NY, from September 15th to 16th, the music fiesta won’t see the light of day after all. Blame the festival’s sudden annihilation on “unavoidable circumstances brought about by construction and development undertakings at the event location.”

This festival’s unexpected cancellation is a crushing blow for the stalwarts of Weezer, known for their seminal work in rock music since the early ’90s. It also leaves a bitter taste in the mouths of fans who had already purchased their tickets. But don’t fret; the organizers have confirmed that ticket holders will receive full refunds.

A moment to ponder over this – has there ever been an instance where you’ve eagerly purchased tickets for a gig, only to have it scrapped at the eleventh hour? And here’s something to chew on: how will Weezer spend their sudden spare time? You could spend your time perusing a list of the very best Weezer songs?

About Weezer

Weezer, an American rock band, was formed in Los Angeles, California 1992. The band, known for its alternative rock, power pop, and pop-rock genres, has been active since 1992. The band’s lineup has been consistent since 2001, featuring Rivers Cuomo (vocals, guitar, keyboards), Patrick Wilson (drums, backing vocals), Scott Shriner (bass guitar, keyboards, backing vocals), and Brian Bell (guitar, keyboards, backing vocals). Discover how they got their name here.

Weezer has a rich discography, with their debut self-titled album, also known as the Blue Album, released in May 1994. The album was a multiplatinum success, backed by music videos for the singles “Buddy Holly,” “Undone – The Sweater Song,” and “Say It Ain’t So.” Their second album, Pinkerton (1996), had a darker, more abrasive sound and was initially a commercial failure. However, it later achieved cult status and critical acclaim. The Blue Album and Pinkerton are now frequently cited among the best albums of the 1990s.

