“Weird Al” For The Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame?

The criteria for induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame is very clear: the first record from the artist must have been released 25 years ago and said artists should be someone of significant influence to the music. According to the creator of a Change.org petition, “Weird” Al Yankovic fits that description perfectly with his close to 40-year career. The squeezebox playing rocker has five Grammys under his belt and was the first to put out a comedy album on CD, as well as have countless videos played on MTV, notes author Sutter Meinke.

Subscribe to X96's News! Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.