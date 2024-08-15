Boner of the Day for August 15th, 2024

Boner Candidate #1: ANOTHER CROSSING GUARD BONER
A crossing guard in Australia was reported by a parent after being seen giving students high fives while helping them cross the street. A petition is being signed by parents and students in favor of the crossing guard since many think that the gesture of the high five is innocent. “His high fives in the morning and afternoon have become a tradition that many children look forward to, a small gesture that symbolizes the warmth and friendliness of our unique community,” said Rohan Bradley, who organized the petition.
A man, Jeffery Piccolo, and his wife, Dr. Kanokporn Tangsuan, went on a trip to Disney World in Orlando back in October, and Piccolo’s wife unfortunately passed away after eating food from one of the park’s restaurants. Piccolo is filing a lawsuit for his wife’s death, and says in his lawsuit that when they went out to dinner in the park, they asked the server for accommodations to Dr. Tangsuan’s allergies. They were assured the accommodations would be met. However, Dr. Tangsuan collapsed in a nearby restaurant after having trouble breathing and later died at the hospital. Disney is coming back saying that Piccolo can’t sue because of an agreement from Disney+ a few years ago. “There is simply no reading of the Disney+ Subscriber Agreement which would support the notion that Mr. Piccolo agreed to arbitrate claims arising from injuries sustained by his wife at a restaurant located on premises owned by a Disney theme park or resort which ultimately led to her death,” said Piccolo’s attorneys.
At a hospital in Texas, a woman named Kyleigh Thurman was turned away from the emergency room after she came in with heavy bleeding, as she was going through an ectopic pregnancy. She was given a pamphlet on miscarriage and was told to “let nature take its course.” However, Thurman was still bleeding a few days later, but by then, the egg growing in the fallopian tube ruptured, and destroyed part of her reproductive system. Thurman is not the first woman to be sent away from the emergency room due to complications from pregnancy. Thurman talks about how she had a decision to make after her fallopian tube ruptured. “She [the OBGYN] came in and she’s like, you’re either going to have to have a blood transfusion, or you’re going to have to have surgery or you’re going to bleed out. That’s when I just kind of was like, ‘Oh my God, I’m, I’m dying.’”
