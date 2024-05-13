Boner of the Day for May 13th, 2024

Boner Candidate #1: THIS LITTLE CREEP CAN’T STOP HIMSELF FROM BREAKING THE LAW
Senator Robert Menendez and his wife Nadine Menendez are being charged with giving aid to Egypt in exchange for a Mercedes-Benz and lots of cash. Menendez was on the FBI watchlist and when agents searched his home, found $480,000 and 13 gold bars. Both the Senator and his wife are being investigated for taking bribes and giving weapons and aid to Egypt. Nadine Menendez would arrange dinners between her husband and Egyptian officials.
Boner Candidate #2: JUST PLAIN TRASH
Tyler Boebert, son of Congresswoman Lauren Boebert, is currently facing over 20 charges, one being a felony charge, and many being misdemeanors. However, Boebert has not obtained an attorney, even though it has been two months since his arrest. Judge Joh F. Neiley has shown he is not happy with Boebert not obtaining legal aid. Boebert’s mother said, “I love my son Tyler Boebert, who has been through some very difficult, public challenges for a young man and the subject of attention that he didn’t ask for. It breaks my heart to see my child struggling and, in this situation, especially when he has been provided multiple opportunities to get his life on track. I will never give up on him and I will continue to be there for him.”
Boner Candidate #3: THE HUMAN PIZZA RAT
Elevator footage in an apartment in Brooklyn, New York caught a delivery person doing exactly what we all fear with delivery service. The delivery person was caught on video picking toppings off the customers pizza and eating them. Luckily, another person saw this happen and alerted the woman who ordered the pizza before she could eat it.
