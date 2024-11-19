Boner of the Day for November 19th, 2024

Boner Candidate #1: THE TECHNICAL TERM FOR THIS IS HORSE CRAP
Right-wing conspiracy theorist Alex Jones believes that Elon Musk is coming to help him as he continues on through his bankruptcy trial. Elon Musk requested copies of all the pleadings from the trial and made a notice of appearance to the court. “I want to take a moment to thank Elon Musk for all he’s done, and to specifically point out that he sent his lawyers last Thursday afternoon to Houston in my corporate bankruptcy case, and they have appeared officially in the case and have requested all the data, all the files, and all the information so they can review it and find out for themselves exactly what is going on,” said Jones. However, Musk would have to become a “party” in the trial by intervening with Rule 24 of the Federal Rules of Civil Procedure.
via Law and Chaos
Boner Candidate #2: BECAUSE THE POINT IS TO HUMILIATE AND TO BE CRUEL
South Carolina Representative Nancy Mace recently took to social media proposing that Congress should pass a bill to ban transgender women from using the women’s restrooms on Capitol Hill. “Biological men do not belong in private women’s spaces. Period. Full stop. End of story,” said Mace. “Never thought this would have to happen. Protecting biological women starts here and it starts now.” Mace writes this just after the state of Delaware elected Sarah McBride as their Congress representative, who of which will be the first openly transgender member of Congress. McBride responded to Mace’s post saying, “Every day Americans go to work with people who have life journeys different than their own and engage with them respectfully, I hope members of Congress can muster that same kindness. This is a blatant attempt from far right-wing extremists to distract from the fact that they have no real solutions to what Americans are facing. We should be focused on bringing down the cost of housing, health care, and child care, not manufacturing culture wars.” said McBride. She then finished off by saying, “Delawareans sent me here to make the American dream more affordable and accessible and that’s what I’m focused on.”
via New York Post
Boner Candidate #3: I PRAY FOR TRUMP AND MAKE SURE YOU BUY ONE OF HIS BIBLES
Ryan Walters, the Oklahoma state education superintendent, recently sent out an email to superintendents throughout the state directing they show a video of him attached in the email praying for President-elect Donald Trump. Walters also talks about the creation of a new branch in the Department of Education called the Department of Religious Freedom and Patriotism “In one of the first steps of the newly created department, we are requiring all of Oklahoma schools to play the attached video to all kids that are enrolled,” said Walters. This is also following Walters saying the schools need to incorporate Bible teachings to grades 5th through 12th, but only the Bibles being sold and endorsed by Donald Trump. Many school districts have already said they will not be doing either of these things, and are backed by the office of Attorney General Gentner Drummond. “Not only is this edict unenforceable, it is contrary to parents’ rights, local control and individual free-exercise rights,” said Phil Bacharach, a representative of the attorney general.
via CBS