Boner of the Day for October 17th, 2024

Boner Candidate #1: THAT’S RIGHT FIGHT OVER STANLEY CUPS
A video on social media recently showed people in Target going crazy over a new Stanley cup. Earlier this year the limited-edition Valentine’s Day mug also created crowds, but this time it was the Wicked edition of the Stanley cups. People were grabbing multiple in the 2 colors, green and pink, and even grabbing them out of the hands of others.
via New York Post
Boner Candidate #2: THE WIFE, SHE HANDLES THE KIDS AT CHURCH
JD Vance was talking with the New York Times this week and talked about his wife along with his conversion to Catholicism. Vance says his wife, Usha, has not converted to Catholicism as she grew up in a Hindu based home, and that she comes to church with him every week. “I felt kind of bad about it, right? Like, you didn’t sign up for a weekly churchgoer. I feel terrible for my wife because we go to church almost every Sunday, unless we’re on the road,” said Vance. Usha Vance now goes to church with her husband to help out with the kids.
via Indian Express
WINNER!
Boner Candidate #3: THE THIRD REICH FLOTILLA
A woman named Lesley Abravnel posted a picture on social media from a boat parade in Palm Beach, Florida of a boat sporting Trump flags along with swastika flags. The boat had five people, three of which were wearing face coverings. “Near Palm Beach right now. All Nazis are Trump voters. Sickening,” said Abravnel in the post. The post has been seen by over 1 million people, some people being part of the Jewish advocacy group StopAntisemitism, identified one of the men on the boat as Jon Minadeo II, a known antisemite. Minadeo has been known to do things like this, once even going to Auschwitz and handing out Nazi propaganda.
via Newsweek