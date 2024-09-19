Boner of the Day for September 19th, 2024

Boner Candidates #1: THIS IS NOT THE APPROPRIATE TIME TO HEAR ABOUT ALL THE THINGS WE DID WRONG
The Republican Party presidential caucus in Utah had long lines, problems with registering, and was an overwhelming process overall. People stuffed inside a committee room in the State Capitol to discuss the reports of that caucus. Right as the meeting started, others watched as the item get removed from the agenda right as the meeting began. Rep. Stephanie Gricius of Eagle Mountain (R) said, “It’s become clear to me this is not the appropriate place and the appropriate way to have this conversation. Using this committee to air personal grievances is both inappropriate and a waste of time.” Nate Crippes, the organization’s public affairs supervising attorney stated, “I think we’re just frustrated that we’re not getting a chance to say what we think is important, that there were problems with accessibility during the Republican presidential caucus.”
Boner Candidate #2: NAKED WITH A GUN ON YOUR HUSBAND’S PLANE…FINE ART INDEED.
Melania Trump posted on X published Wednesday promoting her new memoir, with a video displaying some recognizable artwork, and sculptures of nude gods, as well as other icons. The post reads “Why do I stand proudly behind my nude modeling work? Why has the media chosen to scrutinize my celebration of the human form in a fashion photo shoot? We should honor our bodies and embrace the timeless tradition of using art as a powerful means of self expression.”
Boner Candidate #3: KAMALA’S GOAL IS TO ENSLAVE AMERICANS
JD Vance has been working to convince Michigan’s that Kamala Harris is working to make them dependent on the state which would force them on a path to slavery. Vance claimed, “Harris wants to ship everybody’s job off to China and then turn them into welfare dependents. That is not a path to prosperity, that is a path to slavery, and it’s what Kamala Harris has been doing for three and a half years.” Accusing an African American of bolstering slavery could only be full of vitriolic rhetoric.
