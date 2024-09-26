Boner of the Day for September 26th, 2024

Boner Candidate #1: WE GOT RAW FOOD AND A STRIPPER POLE.
In Michigan at the Harmonie Club, Bridgerton fans are upset after not getting what they paid for at a Bridgerton themed event. “The way that it was described was this was going to be a Bridgerton evening. We were gonna have classical music, good dinner. There was gonna be a play and they were gonna pick Diamond of the season. hey were gonna give away all of these prizes and we went in and it was completely empty in there. There is nothing going on. They have a pole in the middle of the dance floor. A stripper pole in the middle of the dance floor,” said Amanda Mathis, a patron from the failed event. “It’s heartbreaking. We were supposed to have this last month. They canceled it and we were like okay. We waited, they rescheduled it to today. We got a limo for this, did all these things, and, basically, got an empty building,” added Mathis. Other patrons shared their dismay and disappointment, as well as the performer, Tink, that was hired for the event. People are calling for the company that put together the event to refund them all, but it has yet to happen.
Boner Candidate #2: PAY UP OR YOU WILL NEVER SEE UNCLE’S BONES AGAIN.
In Northern Vietnam, a man named Luu Thanh Nam was arrested for the desecration of his uncle’s grave. Nam dug up the remains and posed as someone else by texting his aunt, demanding money for the bones safe return. The authorities were contacted, and they discovered Nam was responsible for the crime and ransom. Nam confessed saying that he needed the money to settle gambling debts. The bones have since been returned to the grave, in hopes of keeping peace to the deceased’s soul. Nam currently awaits his sentence.
Boner Candidate #3: GET YOUR MIND RIGHT AND YOUR ASS OUT OF OUR COUNTRY.
Louisiana Representative Clay Higgins made a social media post, but later deleted it after possibly being confronted by other House Republicans, that verbally attacked Haitian immigrants. “Lol. These Haitians are wild. Eating pets, vudu [sic], nastiest country in the western hemisphere, cults, slapstick gangsters… but damned if they don’t feel all sophisticated now, filing charges against our President and VP. All these thugs better get their mind right and their ass out of our country before January 20th.” The post was made in reference to the recent false rumors that has been circulating the media accusing Haitian immigrants in Springfield, Ohio of killing and eating pets. The fake claims have been fanned by Donald Trump and JD Vance, making Haitian immigrants the center of hate in many communities across the country. Now a group called The Haitian Bridge Alliance is pressing charges for damages to the community.
