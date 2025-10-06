Boners of the Day From October 6th, 2025

Boner Candidate #1: A WOLF IN SHEEP’S CLOTHING

24 year old Julio Cesar Galeana Beltran was arrested after robbing a man following a car accident. Police say Galeana gave the victim a ride home, then pulled a gun on him when the victim was unable to make a second $250 payment via Venmo, demanding an additional $500. Galeana was charged with aggravated robbery, assault, extortion, and making threats of violence after police tracked him down using payment and vehicle information.

Boner Candidate #2: HE’S RIGHT ABOUT ONE THING…D.J.S ARE SPIES.

Jacob Chansley, known as the QAnon Shaman, is suing Donald Trump and the U.S. government for $40 trillion, citing personal suffering, mental anguish, and wild claims including his belief that he is the rightful President of the U.S. His 26-page lawsuit names several defendants, including Trump, the Federal Reserve, the NSA, and even Elon Musk’s X Corp, accusing them of violating his constitutional rights. Chansley is representing himself in the case, which includes claims that range from the bizarre, such as DJs being spies, to critiques of U.S. government actions, like the handling of an Israeli official’s court case. Despite the outlandish nature of many of his accusations, Chansley does raise some legitimate criticisms of the U.S. government’s actions in his complaint.

Boner Candidate #3: LOOKS LIKE VIRGINIA WILL BE DOWN A DEMOCRAT

Jay Jones, the Democratic nominee for Virginia attorney general, is facing bipartisan condemnation after 2022 text messages resurfaced in which he made violent remarks about GOP leaders, including joking about shooting then-House Speaker Todd Gilbert. In the messages, Jones said he would “piss on graves” of Republican opponents and repeatedly stated he would shoot Gilbert in a hypothetical scenario over historical dictators. Jones has since apologized publicly, expressing shame and stating he reached out to Gilbert and his family to offer a direct apology. Democratic gubernatorial nominee Abigail Spanberger and Republican Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears both denounced his comments, with Earle-Sears calling them disqualifying. The controversy has sparked national backlash, including calls from President Trump and Vice President J.D. Vance for Jones to drop out of the race.

