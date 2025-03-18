Radio From Hell | 3.18.2025

On today’s Radio From Hell Show

We start with some Frank Christ presents They’re Fine, Just Fine. After that, we have a new Utah Word for you and award Boner of the Day. Then we talk about the 5 year anniversary of the earthquake and JD joins us for our Tech Talk just before we challenge a listener to Beat Gina. And of course, we finish with the Boner Recap, news and our Wellness Check.

Watch above or listen below!!!