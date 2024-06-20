Thurston Moore Announces Album, Releases Single

Shutterstock

Ethereal Echoes: Laetitia Sadier Joins Thurston Moore

The Sonic Youth Co-Founder Strikes Again

Thurston Moore, forever etched into the fabric of alternative rock as a co-founder of Sonic Youth, is back with his ninth solo album, Flow Critical Lucidity, set to drop on September 20 through Daydream Library Series. Featuring the ethereal vocals of Stereolab’s Laetitia Sadier on the track “Sans Limites,” the album already hints at a mesmerizing journey. Listen to the track below.

An Ensemble of Legends

Moore’s first release since Screen Time assembles a veritable dream team of musicians. Joining him are bassist Deb Googe of My Bloody Valentine fame, the versatile percussionist Jem Doulton, the multifaceted James Sedwards on guitar and piano, and electronics maestro Jon Leidecker. This eclectic group promises a sonic tapestry as rich and diverse as their backgrounds.

A Triumphant Return

Flow Critical Lucidity is more than just a new album; it’s Moore’s heartfelt comeback following the interruption of his memoir tour for Sonic Life due to health issues. Candid about his battle with atrial fibrillation, Moore’s resilience and passion for music shine through in this deeply personal project.

Tracklist: Flow Critical Lucidity

New in Town Sans Limites Shadow Hypnogram We Get High Rewilding The Diver

Learn more about the album here.

Thurston Moore: A Legacy of Innovation

Since co-founding Sonic Youth in 1981, Moore has been a vanguard of alternative rock, pioneering with unconventional guitar tunings and feedback. His solo ventures continue this legacy, marrying experimental rock with profound lyricism. Check out more about Sonic Youth’s ongoing influence with their rarities album and the Walls Have Ears reissue.

For more insights into the Sonic Youth universe, explore Kim Gordon’s solo work, including her video for “I’m a Man” and her riveting Kimmel performance.

Mark September 20 on your calendars and prepare to immerse yourself in the latest chapter of Moore’s storied career.

