Geek News on the Radio for March 16th, 2023

Disney + cancels Willow

There will be no more Willow on Disney plus after Lucasfilm has said it will take more time to focus on other hit shows. Disney plus and other streaming services have been narrowing their content to focus on profitability.

via Deadline

James Gunn will direct Superman: Legacy

Gunn has announced that his next project will be Superman: Legacy after he has spent the last several months writing the screenplay. The projected release date is July 11th, 2025- which Gunn later revealed is his late father’s birthday.

via Hollywood Reporter

New animated series Bedrock

Elizabeth Banks will be the executive producer and lead voice actor as the character Pebbles in the new Flinstones animated spin-off series, Bedrock on Fox. Also lined up in the cast: Stephen Root as Fred; Amy Sedaris as Wilma; Nicole Byer as Betty; Joe Lo Truglio as Barney; Manny Jacinto as Bamm-Bamm.

via Deadline

Bruce Campbell has a cameo in Evil Dead: Rise

Director Lee Cronin has revealed that Bruce Campbell will make a brief appearance in the new Evil Dead: Rise. Cronin has announced, “Bruce has a small presence in the movie. The first person to figure it out and send me a tweet, I’ll give them 50 bucks.”

via Empire